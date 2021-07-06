Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Hinesville teen reportedly shot while gun was being cleaned

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a teenager was accidentally shot in Hinesville on Tuesday, July 6.

According to police, an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen on the 100 block of Cherokee Circle and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah.

Assistant Police Chief Maj. Tracey Howard said another person in the home was reportedly cleaning his weapon when it discharged and struck the teen.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday

Latest News

Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID Museum ready to reopen
Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID Museum ready to reopen
Construction work on the I-16 and I-95 interchange project in West Chatham County.
Intermittent lane closures continue at I-95, I-16 interchange
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Former Richmond Hill Mayor Bobby Carpenter
Richmond Hill community remembers Bobby Carpenter