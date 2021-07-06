Hinesville teen reportedly shot while gun was being cleaned

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a teenager was accidentally shot in Hinesville on Tuesday, July 6.

According to police, an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen on the 100 block of Cherokee Circle and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah.

Assistant Police Chief Maj. Tracey Howard said another person in the home was reportedly cleaning his weapon when it discharged and struck the teen.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

