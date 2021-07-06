Intermittent lane closures continue at I-95, I-16 interchange

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a brief Fourth of July holiday break, the Georgia Department of Transportation is getting back to work on the I-95 and I-16 interchange and drivers should be prepared for some slow downs over the next few weeks.

Intermittent lane closures will continue this week during daytime and overnight hours.

Right now, crews are working on widening I-16 and due to the tree removal process, they have to close one lane of traffic.

This massive project will make some big steps this month as GDOT expects to place beams up on the structures at the interchange by the end of July.

This is the first partial turbine interchange in the state of Georgia. Once complete, the road will increase safety and capacity, which is good timing as commercial traffic continues to grow from the Georgia Ports.

All lane closures and work is weather dependent but as of now, they are still on schedule to open all new lanes and the interchange at the end of 2022.

“We expect to stay on point with this project because it is so very important to the Savannah area. Not just Savannah, with all the infrastructure we have going on around the state, this is going to improve for everyone, not just commercial drivers but local motorists that commute that way everyday,” said Jill Nagel, Georgia DOT.

Since this area is so heavily traveled, drivers can expect delays during the many intermittent lane closures scheduled over the next week. Even though the intermittent lane closures cause some delays, GDOT has seen an increase in speeding in this area and is urging drivers to slow down.

“We are really concerned with people speeding because of your reaction time, or driving impaired, driving drowsy, so, we just really want everyone to pay attention when you are on the roadway,” Nagel said.

Construction will start back up Tuesday night at 10 p.m. with overnight work. The following is a full list of lane closures for the next week of this project:

