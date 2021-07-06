Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Investigation continues after 3 killed in Bulloch Co.

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues into the shooting death of three people Sunday night outside Statesboro.

As investigators comb through anything that could paint a picture of what happened Sunday night, community leaders say it touches everyone who lives here.

PREVIOUS STORY: GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County

A neighbor in the Lundy Trailer Park called 911 Sunday night to report someone shot. Deputies came and found Brittany Sneed Mack shot on a back porch.

Once they secured the home, they found Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles dead as well.

Investigators confirmed to us that Brittany and Travis were brother and sister.

Statesboro’s mayor spoke about the deaths at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He said it might have happened outside the city’s jurisdiction but heartbreak over something like this doesn’t stop at the city limits.

“But to lose them in an act of violence such as what we saw on Sunday, it makes it that much more tragic in our community,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

Anyone with any information in the case can contact the GBI or Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

Latest News

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Habersham Village, Savannah, Ga.
Habersham Village businesses ready to see Elsa blow past
A sign on River Street has bullet holes from a late night shooting on Sunday.
Savannah mayor, police chief discuss holiday weekend gun violence
Richmond Hill Police Department holds annual active shooter training