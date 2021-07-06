Investigation continues after 3 killed in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues into the shooting death of three people Sunday night outside Statesboro.

As investigators comb through anything that could paint a picture of what happened Sunday night, community leaders say it touches everyone who lives here.

PREVIOUS STORY: GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County

A neighbor in the Lundy Trailer Park called 911 Sunday night to report someone shot. Deputies came and found Brittany Sneed Mack shot on a back porch.

Once they secured the home, they found Travis Sneed, and Kristina Soles dead as well.

Investigators confirmed to us that Brittany and Travis were brother and sister.

Statesboro’s mayor spoke about the deaths at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He said it might have happened outside the city’s jurisdiction but heartbreak over something like this doesn’t stop at the city limits.

“But to lose them in an act of violence such as what we saw on Sunday, it makes it that much more tragic in our community,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

Anyone with any information in the case can contact the GBI or Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

