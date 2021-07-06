Richmond Hill community remembers Bobby Carpenter

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill lost a man who many describe as the foundation of the city. Robert Carpenter passed away on June 25 after a two-year battle with cancer.

You might have passed by Robert “Bobby” Carpenter Park off Mimosa Street. It was built to honor the impact he made on the city.

The community has a memorial set up for him in that same spot to celebrate and remember his life. WTOC spoke with his son, the current mayor of Richmond Hill, about how special his father was to him and the community.

“He was a lifelong resident and very much like you said, impacted the community. He was postmaster for 26 years and that’s how he got to know everybody. Back then, Richmond Hill was so much smaller. Dad could remember most resident’s post box numbers by name. It was almost uncanny. He was very instrumental in Richmond Hill becoming a city,” said Mayor Russ Carpenter.

Mayor Carpenter says last week hundreds attended his funeral. He says the community’s support was a testament to the kind of man his father was.

