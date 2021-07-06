Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Richmond Hill Police Department holds annual active shooter training

(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the school year starts, the Richmond Hill Police Department is making sure all of their agencies are trained on responding to an armed shooter.

They hold an armed shooter training every year, and today it was at Frances Meeks Elementary School. The training lasted around seven hours.

Richmond Hill Police say some buildings are more of a risk than others.

“The schools are made to induce learning and be nice to look at, which is great, but for us it makes our tactics a little difficult because there’s just so many different areas, so many odd angles,” said Captain Brad Sykes.

Sykes says they recently added a component to the training, including off-duty officers who might come to help in an armed shooter situation. Thankfully, Sykes there’s never been an armed shooter situation at a school in Savannah or Richmond Hill, but it’s important to have a plan.

“It’s hard to prepare for every scenario so we try to train at different locations just practicing responding to an active shooter type situation, try to have role players and have gun shots and explosions and different things. Just try to prepare best we can in case something like this happens,” he said.

The Richmond Hill Police Department had several local agencies role play and participate. They say, of course they hope this never happens, but if it does, they will be ready to work together.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

Latest News

Investigation continues after 3 killed in Bulloch Co.
A sign on River Street has bullet holes from a late night shooting on Sunday.
Savannah mayor, police chief discuss holiday weekend gun violence
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department
A Statesboro Police K9 unit vehicle.
City of Statesboro applying for community policing grant from U.S. Department of Justice