Richmond Hill Police Department holds annual active shooter training

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Before the school year starts, the Richmond Hill Police Department is making sure all of their agencies are trained on responding to an armed shooter.

They hold an armed shooter training every year, and today it was at Frances Meeks Elementary School. The training lasted around seven hours.

Richmond Hill Police say some buildings are more of a risk than others.

“The schools are made to induce learning and be nice to look at, which is great, but for us it makes our tactics a little difficult because there’s just so many different areas, so many odd angles,” said Captain Brad Sykes.

Sykes says they recently added a component to the training, including off-duty officers who might come to help in an armed shooter situation. Thankfully, Sykes there’s never been an armed shooter situation at a school in Savannah or Richmond Hill, but it’s important to have a plan.

“It’s hard to prepare for every scenario so we try to train at different locations just practicing responding to an active shooter type situation, try to have role players and have gun shots and explosions and different things. Just try to prepare best we can in case something like this happens,” he said.

The Richmond Hill Police Department had several local agencies role play and participate. They say, of course they hope this never happens, but if it does, they will be ready to work together.

