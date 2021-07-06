Savannah mayor, police chief discuss holiday weekend gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Tuesday’s weekly news briefing at Savannah City Hall, city leaders detailed six separate shootings that happened over the holiday weekend.

“The DNA of these incidents is relatively consistent. Black male suspects, Black male victims who know each other and have some conflict with each other,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

The first shooting over the holiday weekend involved a 17-year old being shot near the intersection of Rogers and Carolan Streets. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter told us at Tuesday’s news conference that the teen told officers he was shot while trying to buy a gun off someone.

And the last shooting of the holiday weekend happened late Sunday night right behind City Hall on River Street. Chief Minter said an 18-year old with an outstanding warrant was shot after getting into an argument with at least two other people.

“I’m not exactly sure how to stop someone who has the absolute means, the absolute motive, the absolute opportunity and the absolute intention to do harm to someone else. I’m not sure how to get in the way of that,” said Mayor Johnson.

All of the shootings are still under investigation, but police are getting some help from bystanders.

“I can tell you locally community members are fed up with this madness that is going on in our community. What we’re seeing is people who would normally stay inside their residence or their apartments and look out their windows when we were out processing crime scenes, are now meeting us out at the crime scene and talking to us,” said Chief Minter.

Chief Minter did say one of the difficulties officers ran into over the weekend was distinguishing shootings from celebratory gunfire.

ShotSpotter logged about forty instances, resulting in at least one person being cited.

