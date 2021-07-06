TUESDAY | Hot, scattered storms ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday begins muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s around the Savannah Metro. The forecast remains muggy with only a chance of a spotty shower, or two, through the morning commute.

Under quite a bit of high cloud-cover, the temperatures warms into the low to mid-80s by noon. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to 90°, or so, between 2 and 4 p.m. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develops along the Interstate 16 corridor and points north. Further south, scattered rain and storms are expected to develop late this morning and persist through the afternoon.

Rain gradually diminishes this evening. The are should be mostly dry by 9 or 10 p.m. However, rain showers will increase again from south, to north, early Wednesday morning as Elsa approaches from the southwest.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA IMPACTS-

Elsa will have the greatest impact on our area between mid-morning and mid-evening. Though, rain may start as early as this morning commute; especially south of the Savannah Metro.

RAIN | Widespread 1″-3″ of rain; scattered spots pick-up between 3″ and 5″ of rain. One, or two, spots could see between 6″ and 8″ of rain where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same areas.

WIND | This is not going to be a widespread severe wind event. It’ll be breezy with sustained winds, most likely, remaining between 15 and 25MPH. There could be some gusts to 40 MPH, or so. Thunderstorms could produce stronger wind gusts in a couple spots; between 50 and 60 MPH.

TIDES | This is not going to be a severe coastal flooding event. In fact, no coastal flooding is forecast. The highest tide occurs around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The tide is forecast to peak at around 8.6′ near Fort Pulaski Wednesday evening. Tide forecasts could still be adjusted. But, only minor coastal flooding would be expected even in a ‘worst case’.

SEVERE | Widespread severe weather is not expected. A few thunderstorms may become severe and produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have at least one way to get severe weather alerts Wednesday.

The team will keep you updated as we track Elsa through our area. Some forecast adjustments are still possible. Though, an increase in the severity of forecast impacts remains unlikely.

Have a great day,

Cutter

