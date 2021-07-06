Sky Cams
Tybee Island Police need assistance identifying robbery suspect

A teenage girl is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred last week on the Tybee...
A teenage girl is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred last week on the Tybee Island Pier.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred last week on the Tybee Island Pier.

In a Facebook post, Tybee Island Police say a girl, in her mid to late teens, was part of a group that attacked and robbed a man of his sweatshirt and cellphone. Police say she may go by the name “Kayley.”

Any with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Erica Coreno at (912) 786-5600 or ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.

