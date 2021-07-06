Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - Police say they believe a golf pro was shot to death in broad daylight on the course of his country club in the Atlanta suburbs because he witnessed a “crime in progress.”

Cobb County police said Tuesday that it does not appear that golf pro Eugene Siller was targeted Saturday afternoon, but was gunned down because of the crime he came upon.

The slaying happened on a deadly holiday weekend across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country, two of them in the CSRA.

MORE | GBI makes arrest in Swainsboro murder investigation

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Officers arriving at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw found a pickup truck stuck above a sand trap near the 10th hole.

The bodies of the truck’s owner and another man were in the bed.

One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

The killer remains at large.

MORE | Suspect charged after car-to-car shooting kills 28-year-old driver in Denmark, S.C.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa tracking through southeastern Gulf, our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Across Peach State, Warnock makes broad pitch for infrastructure
Jill Biden
First lady to visit Georgia this week in push for COVID shots
A teenage girl is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred last week on the Tybee...
Tybee Island Police need assistance identifying robbery suspect
Chatham emergency personnel monitoring, prepared for potential impacts from Elsa