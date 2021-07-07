Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
LIVE: Biden discusses plan to aid families