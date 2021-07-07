Area health departments closing early due to possible severe weather from Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several area health departments are closing early Wednesday, July 7 due to potential severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, Long and McIntosh County health departments will all close at 3 p.m. They say they do not expect any delays in opening on Thursday at this time. We’ll keep you updated if that changes.

