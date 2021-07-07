Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 24-year-old track surface is finally due to be repaved.
Sunday’s NASCAR race will be the final event on the old, battered surface. A resurfacing project will begin immediately and will be complete in time for the facility’s 2022 spring race on the NASCAR Cup circuit.
The makeover will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.
The decision comes in the year the facility is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010. The move reflects a commitment to again have two events in 2022.
Officials did not seek input from NASCAR drivers.
