Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track

FILE - Martin Truex Jr. drives leads during a NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway...
FILE - Martin Truex Jr. drives leads during a NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. After putting off the inevitable project as long as possible, Atlanta Motor Speedway officials, including track president Brandon Hutchinson, on Tuesday, July 6, announced plans to resurface the worn-out track following Sunday's NASCAR race. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 24-year-old track surface is finally due to be repaved.

Sunday’s NASCAR race will be the final event on the old, battered surface. A resurfacing project will begin immediately and will be complete in time for the facility’s 2022 spring race on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

The makeover will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.

The decision comes in the year the facility is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010. The move reflects a commitment to again have two events in 2022.

Officials did not seek input from NASCAR drivers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

