Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 24-year-old track surface is finally due to be repaved.

Sunday’s NASCAR race will be the final event on the old, battered surface. A resurfacing project will begin immediately and will be complete in time for the facility’s 2022 spring race on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

The makeover will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.

The decision comes in the year the facility is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010. The move reflects a commitment to again have two events in 2022.

Officials did not seek input from NASCAR drivers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.