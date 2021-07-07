Bulloch Co. EMA watching Elsa’s possible impact on dirt roads

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you have more miles of dirt roads than any other county in Georgia, you know some of those roads cannot handle several inches of rain at a time.

Many of the dirt roads in Bulloch County have not dried out from the last rain system that saturated the ground. And if the ditches on those roads have not been plowed recently, the water may have nowhere to go and will stand in the road or wash away the dirt and leave some erosion damage.

County emergency leaders are asking people to use caution and stay off those roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“Heed the warning, because you can quickly become part of the problem. There’s no gain in seeing the event first-hand,” said Lee Eckles, with Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency.

He says if Bulloch receives as much rain as is expected, it will force them to close some of the roads. He says it could take some time before the ground dries enough to hold their heavy equipment.

