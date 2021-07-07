Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Bulloch Co. EMA watching Elsa’s possible impact on dirt roads

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you have more miles of dirt roads than any other county in Georgia, you know some of those roads cannot handle several inches of rain at a time.

Many of the dirt roads in Bulloch County have not dried out from the last rain system that saturated the ground. And if the ditches on those roads have not been plowed recently, the water may have nowhere to go and will stand in the road or wash away the dirt and leave some erosion damage.

County emergency leaders are asking people to use caution and stay off those roads unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“Heed the warning, because you can quickly become part of the problem. There’s no gain in seeing the event first-hand,” said Lee Eckles, with Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency.

He says if Bulloch receives as much rain as is expected, it will force them to close some of the roads. He says it could take some time before the ground dries enough to hold their heavy equipment.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

Latest News

Savannah hospitals ready, just in case, as Elsa nears
Savannah hospitals ready, just in case, as Elsa nears
Savannah hospitals ready, just in case, as Elsa nears
Elsa
SC officials urge storm preparation as Elsa tracks toward the Midlands
Elsa Prep
VIDEO: SCEMD urges storm preparation