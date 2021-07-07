Expert breaks down Georgia’s new beehive removal law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might remember we told you that now if you need to remove bees from your property, you need to have a license from the state. There have been some questions about what this new law means and why it has been put in place.

Removing bees from inside old buildings or homes can be a hassle. And if it’s not done correctly, it could lead to other ongoing problems.

“It’s not good to leave the nest in the wall when you can remove it because bees will go back and reuse a nest,” Karen Palmer said.

Palmer is a bee removal expert, and she says some operators will only remove the hive or eliminate the bees which don’t really solve the problem.

“They leave the nests and the wall and that leaves the nest open to being consumed by cockroaches and spiders,” she explained.

She says it’s already considered best practice to call a beekeeper that does bee removals, but this new law makes it illegal for anyone without a license from the state to remove them.

“The call that I get at this time of year are for areas with much larger nests,” Palmer said. “Free bee removal isn’t always free when you have to pay for services afterward.”

She says the new law creates a pathway for those who are qualified and it requires contracts on what to expect, as well as liability insurance to ensure consumer protection.

“If I make a mistake, it’s nice for the consumer to know I’m covered,” Palmer said. “You have liability in case you fall, in case you cause damage to the home that you weren’t intending to do.”

She says it’s a tough job to do. But if done correctly, you avoid extra expenses.

Beekeepers are also able to spot out possible problem areas in the future to help prevent another infestation. If you have any questions or are in need of a bee remover, you can send an email to honeyplease007@gmail.com.

