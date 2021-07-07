Georgia Power prepares for outages from Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From tornadoes to thunderstorms to hurricanes and now Tropical Storm Elsa, Georgia Power is ready and standing by to make any repairs.

The storm teams at Georgia Power have been keeping a close eye on Elsa for the last week and meeting almost hourly to keep updating their crews. Workers are fully staffed and prepared to make any necessary repairs. They have been continuing to meet with their external agencies to get prepared for any possible power outages. Their damage assessment teams are also set and ready to go, as they will be the first ones on the scene.

“They see what is going on so that our crews can have the resources available to go in, see what needs to be done, they can put the pole up or fix the wire. Those damage assessment teams are really crucial before our crews go in to make sure that it is safe but so they have the equipment to go in and restore the power as quickly as possible,” said Holly Lovette, Georgia Power.

If you lose power, see a downed pole or a downed line, do not try to fix anything yourself, just call Georgia Power to restore your power safely.

“A big one for us is safety after the storm. If there is any damage, please do not go and remove any wires or touch them or get into large puddles because wires could be hidden, it could be electrified and it could kill, so we really encourage customers to practice those safety tips,” Lovette said.

It’s also a good idea to keep your cell phone all charged up Wednesday in case you do lose power and to still be able to receive any emergency alerts.

To check Georgia Power’s outage map or to report an outage, click here.

