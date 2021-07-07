Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia Power prepares for outages from Elsa

Georgia Power is preparing for possible outages once Elsa arrives in the Coastal Empire.
Georgia Power is preparing for possible outages once Elsa arrives in the Coastal Empire.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From tornadoes to thunderstorms to hurricanes and now Tropical Storm Elsa, Georgia Power is ready and standing by to make any repairs.

The storm teams at Georgia Power have been keeping a close eye on Elsa for the last week and meeting almost hourly to keep updating their crews. Workers are fully staffed and prepared to make any necessary repairs. They have been continuing to meet with their external agencies to get prepared for any possible power outages. Their damage assessment teams are also set and ready to go, as they will be the first ones on the scene.

“They see what is going on so that our crews can have the resources available to go in, see what needs to be done, they can put the pole up or fix the wire. Those damage assessment teams are really crucial before our crews go in to make sure that it is safe but so they have the equipment to go in and restore the power as quickly as possible,” said Holly Lovette, Georgia Power.

If you lose power, see a downed pole or a downed line, do not try to fix anything yourself, just call Georgia Power to restore your power safely.

“A big one for us is safety after the storm. If there is any damage, please do not go and remove any wires or touch them or get into large puddles because wires could be hidden, it could be electrified and it could kill, so we really encourage customers to practice those safety tips,” Lovette said.

It’s also a good idea to keep your cell phone all charged up Wednesday in case you do lose power and to still be able to receive any emergency alerts.

To check Georgia Power’s outage map or to report an outage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street

Latest News

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical storm forecast to make landfall in Florida Wednesday morning
*
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Elsa’s impact peaks across our area this evening
Potential wind gusts from Elsa Wednesday
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday