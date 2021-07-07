Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall

Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday that affects 92 counties in middle, south, and southeast Georgia in preparation for the impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane

The counties covered by the state of emergency include Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McDuffie, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.

Unless renewed by the governor, the state of emergency will expire on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:59 p.m.

You can read the full state of emergency issued by the governor below.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County
One person injured after shooting on River Street
One person injured after shooting on River Street
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
FIRST ALERT | Elsa forecast to bring widespread rain, risk of a few severe storms Wednesday
Savannah Police investigating shooting on the Fourth of July

Latest News

Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Rounds of rain from Elsa; heaviest in the late afternoon/evening
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Habersham Village businesses ready to see Elsa blow past
Habersham Village businesses ready to see Elsa blow past