Gov. McMaster, SCEMD urging storm preparation for Elsa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is urging residents to finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting portions of South Carolina’s coast will experience tropical storm conditions starting Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is recommending the following:

Bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects that may become hazards in high winds.

To ensure for all emergency supplies, check the South Carolina Hurricane Guide

Prepare for isolated power outages -- keep cell phones and mobile devices fully charged.

Have multiple ways to get emergency warnings for your designated area. Options include Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones, NOAA Weather Radio, and CodeRED Emergency Notifications.

Utilize the state’s new hurricane preparedness site

Heed warnings issued by local public safety officials. If an official alert commences, take safety precautions immediately.

Residents who live in mobile homes or in low lying areas prone to flooding may need to consider staying elsewhere during the storm.

If unable to remain in your home -- stay with friends and family as a first option. Motels and hotels are also viable options. Emergency shelters will open if necessary.

Additionally, be aware of potential flash flooding:

Move to higher ground. Do not wait to be told to move.

Do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can cause falling. Walk where the water is not moving.

Do not drive into flooded areas.

Do not try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

