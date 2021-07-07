Jasper County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Ridgeland man

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clifford Brantley, a missing man last seen driving away from his residence on Cardinal Drive in Ridgeland on Tuesday morning around 10:00 a.m.

Brantley’s vehicle, a red four-door Kia Forte, was last spotted by a license plate reader in Pooler around 7:00 p.m. His South Carolina license plate number is LJB319.

Brantley is known to have Alzheimer’s, and his family is considered by his absence. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a beige shirt, a black vest, black shoes and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about Brantley’s whereabouts is asked to call Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519 or a local emergency number.

