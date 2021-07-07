Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Judge won’t block parts of Georgia election law for now

Georgia Statehouse in Atlanta.
Georgia Statehouse in Atlanta.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections scheduled for next week.

But in his order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee didn’t rule out the possibility for future elections.

Election integrity activists asked the judge to prohibit the state from enforcing sections of the new law involving election observers and a new deadline for requesting absentee ballots.

Two state House districts held special elections June 15 and are set to hold runoffs on Tuesday. Boulee wrote that making changes now could risk “disrupting the administration of an ongoing election.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County

Latest News

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
Officers say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lewis Street at 8:09 a.m. Sunday to...
Officers investigating fatal Walterboro shooting
Area health departments closing early due to possible severe weather from Elsa
Overall the package looks to promote a healthy and robust pollinator population in Wisconsin.
Expert breaks down Georgia’s new beehive removal law