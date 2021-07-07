LIVE: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it approaches Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Elsa will pass through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Elsa weaker at the 5pm advisory with 45mph winds. Elsa is still moving north at 14mph but a gradual turn to the northeast is forecast tonight. pic.twitter.com/BDJPfLfwsL — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 7, 2021

Savannah

Savannah’s Emergency Management director and public safety personnel are at a city facility monitoring conditions and information coming in, and he says there are public works and streets crews on standby should roads become flooded and need to be blocked, or any trees or limbs fall and need to be removed.

“The police will be out, fire will be out, they’ll be reporting anything that’s down. We monitor radio communications, we’re also in touch with the 911 center in case they get any reports. So we will have people bringing in reports and forwarding us that information and give us the big picture of what’s going on city-wide as it happens,” said David Donnelly, Director, Emergency Management.

Hilton Head Island

Beaufort County Emergency Management continues to monitor Elsa and wants those on and off the beach to stay as safe as possible.

They’re recommending people to stay off the roads once the rain picks up later on. Especially if winds increase. They also want people to stay away from trees and avoid down powerlines if they see them.

But if you’re thinking about being on the beach later, they have a message for those people too.

“Stay out of the water, increased chance of rip currents. And also some search surge of water to occur during the high tide which is expected about 8 o’clock tonight,” said Maj. Bob Bromage with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials want everyone to stay as safe as possible as we expect to receive some rain just a few hours from now.

Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn says they have the proper precautions in place.

“With this storm we went ahead and topped off all our generators in case any of our facilities lose power, we went ahead and reached out to our public works or storm water partners and ask them to begin lowering their lagoons to make some capacity for you know those potential heavy downpours and the rain coming in so and our crews are ready, chainsaws and all those good things ready, for the down trees that could potentially be there,” said Dunn.

Dunn also said he thinks this, like Danny, serves as a good reminder for people to have a storm plan for if a hurricane does come through later in the season.

