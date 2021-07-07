Manatee County assessing storm damage, flooding concerns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are assessing the effects of Hurricane Elsa Wednesday, the morning after the storm blew past the Suncoast.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center remains at a partial activation today as damage assessment teams continue to canvass the area, according to Chloe Conboy, the county’s strategic affairs manager.

Extensive rain and roadway flooding in the eastern Manatee County has closed Wachula Road at Long Creek. Motorists should detour via Verna Bethany Road. The closure is expected to last through the day Wednesday while water continues to drain from the watershed.

“Manatee County fared very well and I’m pleased to see our residents took the necessary steps to prepare for this storm,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “No matter what category the hurricane is, all residents need to take these storms seriously.”

All Manatee County offices and park facilities will reopen at noon today, but our libraries will remain closed until Thursday, the county announced Wednesday.

Manatee County’s 311 call center will be open until 5 p.m. to field calls from the public about any post-damage questions related to Elsa.

There will be no recycling collected In Manatee County this week. Only yard waste will be collected on Wednesday. Garbage will be collected Thursday and Friday as usual. All collections will return to normal on Monday, July 12.

Manatee County homeowners should call their homeowners insurance company to file a claim for property damages. Residents may also call the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to report damage at 1-800-621-FEMA. Residents with damage can also register with FEMA online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Heavy flooding in east Manatee County is expected. (Manatee County)

