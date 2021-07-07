Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Memorial Day tabs Grayson as girls basketball coach

Grayson takes over after nine years as assistant coach at Woodville-Tompkins
Memorial Day announced the hire of Emon Grayson as the school's new head girls basketball coach.
Memorial Day announced the hire of Emon Grayson as the school's new head girls basketball coach.(Memorial Day School)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day School has named Emon Grayson as the school’s new head girls basketball coach.

Grayson takes over the Matador program after serving as an assistant coach at Woodville-Tompkins since 2012. She has also served as the head coach and program director for the Savannah Tigers AAU program for 16 years.

“I am thrilled to have someone on my staff with Coach Grayson’s experience.  She knows basketball and how to teach the skills needed for success,” Memorial Day athletic director Tyler Helmly said in a statement released by the school.  “She comes from a background in our community where she developed great relationships with her players and their parents.”

Memorial Day named Dale Mock the head boys basketball coach earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
LIVE: Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia.
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
Gene Siller
Witnessing a crime cost Ga. golf pro his life, police believe

Latest News

The Savannah native has been sent stateside on loan, but is signed with Premier League club...
Savannah native Vassilev joining MLS club
FILE - Martin Truex Jr. drives leads during a NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway...
Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Atlanta Motor Speedway)
New for ’22: Speedway Motorsports to Create Next Generation Atlanta Motor Speedway with Historic Track Reprofile
5-year-old wins Savannah swim meet
5-year-old wins Savannah swim meet