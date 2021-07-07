Memorial Day tabs Grayson as girls basketball coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day School has named Emon Grayson as the school’s new head girls basketball coach.

Grayson takes over the Matador program after serving as an assistant coach at Woodville-Tompkins since 2012. She has also served as the head coach and program director for the Savannah Tigers AAU program for 16 years.

“I am thrilled to have someone on my staff with Coach Grayson’s experience. She knows basketball and how to teach the skills needed for success,” Memorial Day athletic director Tyler Helmly said in a statement released by the school. “She comes from a background in our community where she developed great relationships with her players and their parents.”

Memorial Day named Dale Mock the head boys basketball coach earlier this month.

