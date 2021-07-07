Sky Cams
Person killed after tree falls on car in Jacksonville

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOC) - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed a fatality after a tree fell and hit two vehicles.

In a tweet, JFRD confirmed there was a fatal traffic accident in the 4900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Jacksonville CBS affiliate Action News Jax contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

