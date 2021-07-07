Person killed after tree falls on car in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTOC) - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed a fatality after a tree fell and hit two vehicles.

In a tweet, JFRD confirmed there was a fatal traffic accident in the 4900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Crews have responded to a traffic accident in the 4900 block of Roosevelt blvd to a tree that has fallen and hit two cars…. This is a fatal accident. @FHPJacksonville @JSOPIO @CityofJax @JaxReady — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 7, 2021

The Jacksonville CBS affiliate Action News Jax contributed to this report.

