Savannah hospitals ready, just in case, as Elsa nears

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As emergency management agencies prepare for the storm, so to do local hospitals.

Emergency departments are standing by ready to help if needed.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency leaders are inside monitoring the storm. Across town at Memorial Health, they are doing the same thing.

Doctors say they are on normal scheduling today but are ready to increase that should the storm call for it. As a level one trauma center, they are ready to respond to any emergency.

Dr. Sanjay Iyer says during storms, they do see fewer people coming through the ER, but they stand ready to respond to any incident whether from the storm, an accident or even health concern.

One important note is that community members should be prepared. Not only do doctors say it’s important to have the food and water you will need, but also any medicine you take or should need.

They also say it is important you shelter safely, even overnight and while you are sleeping.

“Of course, make sure that you are being safe, and you are well sheltered. We want to make sure that you stay out of flooding roads for example. As a trauma center we want to see as few accidents or traumas as possible during a storm event and so we want to try to minimize people driving unnecessarily or going out into the storm unnecessarily that would help keep people really safe,” Dr. Iyer said.

