Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah hospitals ready, just in case, as Elsa nears

(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As emergency management agencies prepare for the storm, so to do local hospitals.

Emergency departments are standing by ready to help if needed.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency leaders are inside monitoring the storm. Across town at Memorial Health, they are doing the same thing.

Doctors say they are on normal scheduling today but are ready to increase that should the storm call for it. As a level one trauma center, they are ready to respond to any emergency.

Dr. Sanjay Iyer says during storms, they do see fewer people coming through the ER, but they stand ready to respond to any incident whether from the storm, an accident or even health concern.

One important note is that community members should be prepared. Not only do doctors say it’s important to have the food and water you will need, but also any medicine you take or should need.

They also say it is important you shelter safely, even overnight and while you are sleeping.

“Of course, make sure that you are being safe, and you are well sheltered. We want to make sure that you stay out of flooding roads for example. As a trauma center we want to see as few accidents or traumas as possible during a storm event and so we want to try to minimize people driving unnecessarily or going out into the storm unnecessarily that would help keep people really safe,” Dr. Iyer said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Elsa now a hurricane again; our stormiest weather arrives Wednesday
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
A Savannah family woke up to find their family vehicle hit by what they say was celebratory...
Savannah family says their van was struck by celebratory gunfire on July Fourth
GBI assisting investigation after three killed in Bulloch County

Latest News

Elsa
SC officials urge storm preparation as Elsa tracks toward the Midlands
Elsa Prep
VIDEO: SCEMD urges storm preparation
Area health departments, schools closing early due to possible severe weather from Elsa
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
TRACKING ELSA: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast