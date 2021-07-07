Savannah native Vassilev joining MLS club

MIAMI, Fl. (WTOC) - Savannah native Indiana Vassilev’s pro soccer career has brought him back stateside.

The former Tormenta FC Academy standout is joining Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF on loan for the remainder of the year. According to Tormenta FC, he is the club’s first alumni in MLS.

Official: Welcome Indiana Vassilev✍🏼#InterMiamiCF signs U.S. Youth International Vassilev on loan . Find out all the details on our newest player below!https://t.co/OAVnye13Bl — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 7, 2021

Vassilev joined Aston Villa at the youth levels in 2018, and made his debut with the English Premier League club’s top team in 2020. He signed a two-year extension with Aston Villa later that year.

He spent last season on loan with two different clubs, making 12 appearances each for Burton Albion of England’s League One and 12 appearances with Cheltenham Town of the English Football League.

Inter Miami CF is in just their second season as an MLS club. Vassilev could return to his home state to play later this year, as Inter Miami is scheduled to visit Atlanta United on September 29.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.