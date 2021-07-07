SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa makes landfall in Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire coastline of South Carolina where remnants of Hurricane Elsa will sweep across the state starting Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Here's a look at the possible wind gusts as Elsa makes its closest passage to the Lowcountry Thursday morning. Gusts to 40 mph possible at the beaches. Elsewhere, 20 to 30 mph gusts for most folks. #chswx #Elsa pic.twitter.com/6chLdsdgvA — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) July 7, 2021

The counties under the watch are Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Georgetown and Horry Counties.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the Lowcountry will begin feeling the effects of the storm after noon on Wednesday. The biggest impacts will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Center of Elsa making landfall along north Florida Gulf coast

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was making landfall over Taylor County in Florida and was located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 83.6 West. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected as Elsa moves further inland over the afternoon and into Thursday.

Elsa is moving toward the north near 14 mph, and a generally northward motion is expected to continue through Wednesday afternoon. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected late in the afternoon or evening, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to move inland into Florida Wednesday and should then move across the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States through Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

An unofficial weather station at Horseshoe Beach, Florida recently measured a sustained wind of 62 mph gusting to 71 mph. Earlier, a C-MAN station at Cedar Key, Florida measured a sustained wind of 44 mph gusting to 59 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.50 inches.

Elsa became the season’s first hurricane last week before weakening to a tropical storm. It regained its hurricane status Tuesday night briefly before weakening again to a tropical storm.

Lowcountry’s main threats: Rain, gusty winds

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the biggest rain bands from Elsa will begin moving over South Carolina. (Live 5)

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the latest forecast track shifts the storm slightly more towards the Midlands, which could lessen the effects along the South Carolina coast.

The storm will begin weakening over land. The storm is likely to have 40 mph winds as it passes into South Carolina later on Wednesday. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions, with winds above 39 mph, are expected in the next 24 hours.

For the Lowcountry, the first effects from Elsa will move in after lunchtime Wednesday as rain bands move over the area. He said the heaviest rains will still be down to the south. The heaviest rains will move in closer to 11 p.m. Wednesday and into the overnight hours. That’s when we could see an isolated tornado and some flooding.

The biggest concerns with the passage of Elsa will be heavy rain, rip currents and isolated tornadoes. #chswx #Elsa pic.twitter.com/OEE99EvJUz — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) July 7, 2021

By Thursday at lunchtime, the center of the storm will be moving toward North Carolina and the storms will pull away from the Lowcountry.

By midnight Thursday, Sovine said 35 to 40 mph winds are possible. The winds will be strong enough to topple trees and potentially cause power outages.

Lowcountry school districts monitor storm’s path

As the storm’s likely track became more clear as it moved closer to Florida, county governments and school districts were watching for possible impacts.

The Colleton County School District said it will keep its schools and offices open on Wednesday. But district spokesman Sean Gruber said summer programs will be canceled on Thursday for students and staff. All other employees will report to work on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said his district is monitoring the storm, but have no plans so far to make schedule changes.

Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said her district is working with Dorchester County Emergency Management to monitor the storm.

“At this time, it appears the impact will be minimal so no decisions to adjust schedules have been made,” she said.

Dorchester County is not one of the counties under the tropical storm watch.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.