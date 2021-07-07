Sky Cams
S.C. Lowcountry preparing for Elsa

The South Carolina Lowcountry is preparing for Hurricane Elsa.
By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - From Bluffton to Hilton Head, officials say they just want people to stay vigilant and expect some heavy rain.

Lowcountry Emergency Management officials say this hurricane is all about preparation. On Hilton Head Island, the Emergency Management Director says heavy rain is their main concern.

“One of the things we are doing is reaching out to our storm water partners and talking about lowering those lagoons to create some capacity for that additional rainfall that we may get,” said Tom Gunn, director of Hilton Head Emergency Management.

To help prevent flooding, Bluffton Emergency Management Director Lee Levesque says their Public Works department is making sure drain ways aren’t clogged up. He also says the next couple days are a great time to make sure you and your family have a plan for the future.

“This is a great opportunity for everybody. Coastal Empire, Lowcountry, as a family, as an individual, as a person, both at home and at work, exercise the plans that you’ve created, or now is a good time to create them if you don’t have them,” said Levesque.

Both Lowcountry towns are also making sure emergency crews are prepared in case they’re needed. But overall, they want people to remain vigilant and stay safe as Elsa approaches.

