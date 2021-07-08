13 rescued in Chatham Co. after driving into flooded roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah, a big concern was street flooding due to rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitored the storm all night long. They say official reports showed wind gusts as high as 74 miles per hour and some areas saw eight inches of rain. Tropical Storm Elsa was here and gone overnight, but the impacts of this storm can still be felt in several areas around Chatham County.

“We definitely got a lot of rain from Elsa as it was moving through. We just received reports over the last 24 hours we had areas receiving between 4-8 inches of rain so that was a little bit higher than we were originally anticipating,” said CEMA Assistant Director Randall Mathews.

CEMA leaders say it was a lot of the known areas that flooded.

“There were 13 vehicle rescues that were conducted from people driving into these roadways that were flooded there were no injuries associated with this so all in all it was good to make sure that everyone came home safe at the end of the day.”

They say while flooding was the major concern, there were some reports of damage. Like a downed tree at Henderson Golf Club which closed the course for the day. Another place impacted was a home in Bloomingdale where a tree fell on top of the house. The homeowner tells me they are safe, but it was loud and scary. CEMA leaders say it was a lesson for us all.

“We’ve been through this before, we’ll be through it again so this is just a good way to essentially use this as a dry run if you will to make sure we have all of our plans and procedures in place making sure we’re communicating with our partners, our stakeholders, and the community.”

Officials say this storm is a chance to brush up your emergency plan and kit so you are ready should another make its way to us this hurricane season.

