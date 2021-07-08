Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire

Latest News

Bud Scott cooks ribs for neighbors
Cooking up hope
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee offers free brush disposal following Elsa
Area health departments, schools closing early due to possible severe weather from Elsa
Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID Museum ready to reopen
Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID Museum ready to reopen
Former Richmond Hill Mayor Bobby Carpenter
Richmond Hill community remembers Bobby Carpenter