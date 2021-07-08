Beach surveillance system set up in South Annex building on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A beach surveillance system is up and running on Tybee Island.

It’s part of the set up in the old Marine Science Center, which is now being called the South Annex building.

Inside that building is a surveillance room where a code enforcement officer will watch beach video cameras in real time to see what’s happening.

The cameras are located on North Beach at the new Marine Science Center, on Center Island at Beachside Colony Condos, on either side of the pier, at the sandbar and on the Back River fishing pier.

City Manager Shawn Gillen says the cameras won’t be recording. They’re simply used to monitor any and all beach violations, like littering.

Police officers, lifeguard staff and code enforcement haven’t moved in just yet. Gillen says they’re expected to move in next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.