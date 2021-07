Beaufort County School District facilities closed, summer school canceled Thursday due to power outages, road closures

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Due to numerous power outages and road closures resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa, all Beaufort County School District facilities are closed, and summer school programming is canceled, for Thursday, July 8.

The district says it plans on resuming all normal operations Friday, July 9.

Also, the county administration building will be closed Thursday until 11 a.m. due to power and internet issues. This includes the auditor, treasure and zoning offices.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.