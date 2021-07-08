Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Incredible fire tornado seen during Calif. blaze

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENNANT, Calif. (Gray News) - As several wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, firefighters are not only having to deal with the heat and drought conditions, but other rare phenomena as well, such as fire tornadoes.

The U.S. Forest Service shared video Thursday of the fire tornado, also called a fire whirl, taken last week in the Tennant Fire, which continues to burn in northern California.

Forestry officials define a fire whirl as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris and flame.” They can range in size from less than a foot to more than 500 feet in diameter, and large fire whirls can be as intense as a small tornado.

Last week’s fire whirl was so intense, its rotation was detected on radar by the National Weather Service.

The Tennant Fire is one of a number still burning in California. The Los Angeles Times reports, as of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 10,580 acres and is 81% contained.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire

Latest News

WTOC Investigates has confirmed it took twice as long than a typical response time for an...
Ambulance delays, confusion led to longer wait time for Tybee lightning strike victim
First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
First Lady Jill Biden visits COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
Savanna Police Chief gives mid-year safety update to City Council
Savannah Police Chief gives mid-year safety update to City Council
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood