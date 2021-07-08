Cleanup begins in Effingham Co. neighborhood hit hard by Elsa

Sky Cams
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Clean up work has already been going on for hours in one Effingham County neighborhood.

Many homes and properties in the Eagle Point Subdivision in Springfield have damage after a possible tornado went through Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Elsa passed.

There are limbs down, siding gone, campers and boats scattered in yards.

There are no injuries in this neighborhood from the storm and all the neighbors have been out and helping each other clear debris.

They have gotten a lot of work done, cleaning up and clearing the trees out of the way.

The chainsaws have been going and it has been an emotional morning for many families, but the message repeated over and over is everyone is just happy that no one was hurt.

Many said the scary part only lasted about 30 seconds and then it was done.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

