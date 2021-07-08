Sky Cams
Cooking up hope

Effingham Co. man uses cooking to help neighbors in aftermath of tornado
Bud Scott cooks ribs for neighbors
Bud Scott cooks ribs for neighbors(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents of the Eagle Point Subdivision spent much of Thursday cleaning up.

“We’ve got a lot of damage,” said Michael Oberman.

As you look around it’s hard to find a home that wasn’t impacted by the tornado.

But right in the middle of all the destruction is the home of Bud Scott, which somehow escaped unscathed.

“I think I’m probably one of the most fortunate on the block that we didn’t get any damage. Unfortunately, the neighbors are not so lucky,” said Scott.

While he counted his blessings, he couldn’t help but think of the needs of his neighbors.

“People may not have the ability to cook or do things or they might not have the food to cook.”

Fortunately for them, Scott did.

“I had ribs that were refrigerated and not frozen and I’m like, ‘Well, they’re going to go to a much better cause today. I’m going to cook them up for the neighborhood and do what I can for them.’”

So, as his neighbors cleaned, Scott got cooking.

“I just thought it was something little I could do to help out.”

A small gesture or maybe just what this neighborhood needed.

One by one they stopped by, finding more than just a free meal.

“It showed a community helping a community, a neighborhood,” said Oberman.

Getting to the meat, of who they really are.

“Tragedies tend to bring out the best and the worst in people and I think this is a situation where the best is being made of a bad situation for everyone,” Scott says.

