Former Savannah Christian star leaving UGA for Auburn

AUBURN, Al. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Christian star Demetris Robertson will play his final season of college football on The Plains.

The wide out announced on Twitter Thursday he is transferring from Georgia to Auburn.

Robertson spent the past three seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Cal, but battled injuries and was never able to find consistent playing time in Athens.

The Savannah native tallied 12 receptions for 110 yards and no touchdowns in the ten-game 2020 season. He was third on the team with 30 receptions and 333 receiving yards in 2019.

Robertson will be eligible to play for the Tigers immediately after the SEC passed a new rule allowing intraconference transfers to play without sitting out a year.

