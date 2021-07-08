Sky Cams
More than 10,000 power outages reported across the Coastal Empire

Georgia power truck
Georgia power truck(WALB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power crews are hard at work Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moves out of the area.

According to the Georgia Power outage map at 4 a.m., the most outages are reported in Chatham, Effingham and Glynn counties. Over 7,500 customers are still without power in Chatham County. In Effingham County, over 1,400 customers are without power. And in Glynn County, over 600 customers are still without power.

If you see a downed power line, DO NOT touch it. Call Georgia Power at 1-888-891-0938 to report it.

To check the Georgia Power outage map, click here.

