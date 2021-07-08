Sky Cams
More than 10,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry

Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday morning as the worst storms from Tropical Storm Elsa moved across southern South Carolina.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday morning.

The outages were being reported as the most powerful storms from Tropical Storm Elsa moved across the state.

As of 2:30 a.m., Beaufort County reported 3,745 outages and Colleton County reported 3,374.

Charleston County was showing 1,613 outages. Dorchester County reported another 264 and Berkeley County reported 34 from Dominion Energy.

Jasper County reported more than 1,000 outages.

The Berkeley County Electric Co-op reported fewer than 110 outages.

