Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is underway.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire

Latest News

WTOC Investigates has confirmed it took twice as long than a typical response time for an...
Ambulance delays, confusion led to longer wait time for Tybee lightning strike victim
First Lady Jill Biden arriving at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
First Lady Jill Biden visits COVID-19 vaccination site in Savannah
Savanna Police Chief gives mid-year safety update to City Council
Savannah Police Chief gives mid-year safety update to City Council
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood
No injuries reported after tornado damages Effingham Co. neighborhood