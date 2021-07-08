Sky Cams
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Elsa has moved out of our area but not without leaving a path of destruction.

Several areas around the WTOC Viewing Area saw storm damage, downed power lines and water and debris on the roads. Thousands were left without power across Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The following is a slideshow of photos sent to us by our reporters and viewers.

Send us your photos/videos by clicking here.

