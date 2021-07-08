Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs, but it’s still unclear what prompted Saturday’s violence.

Police say golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

Two other men were found dead in the bed of the pickup truck.

Both had been fatally shot.

CRIME | Many questions linger about Aiken County kidnapping, murder

Police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.

The shooter is believed to have gotten away on foot.

The slaying happened amid a deadly crime wave across the two-state region as well as the U.S. At least 150 people were shot to death across the country over the holiday weekend.

Friends have been saying they couldn’t imagine why Siller would be killed.

“No one would set out with calculated evil, to set out and do something wrong to Gene,” said friend Rand Eberhard. “Gene was a bringer of light. The goodness of God. He was a peaceful dude. He built community. Didn’t have one enemy.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall

Latest News

Beaufort County School District Educational Services Center
Beaufort County School District facilities closed, summer school canceled Thursday due to power outages, road closures
Georgia power truck
More than 10,000 power outages reported across the Coastal Empire
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.