Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Prosecutor: Georgia city official destroyed records, lied

Sammie Lee Sias
Sammie Lee Sias(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a Georgia city official has been indicted for destroying records in a federal investigation and lying to investigators.

Sixty-six-year-old Sammie Lee Sias, of Hephzibah, serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission. He faces charges of destruction of records in a federal investigation and giving false statements to federal investigators.

Wednesday’s announcement of the indictment comes nearly two years after FBI agents raided Sias’ home. That search came days after commissioners voted to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe various allegations of misconduct that had been levied against Sias by an ex-lover.

He declined comment on the indictment Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
*
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
The South Carolina Lowcountry is preparing for Hurricane Elsa.
S.C. Lowcountry preparing for Elsa

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa
Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Long Co. mobile home
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Long Co. mobile home