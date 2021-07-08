Prosecutor: Georgia city official destroyed records, lied

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a Georgia city official has been indicted for destroying records in a federal investigation and lying to investigators.

Sixty-six-year-old Sammie Lee Sias, of Hephzibah, serves as District 4 commissioner on the Augusta Commission. He faces charges of destruction of records in a federal investigation and giving false statements to federal investigators.

Wednesday’s announcement of the indictment comes nearly two years after FBI agents raided Sias’ home. That search came days after commissioners voted to ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe various allegations of misconduct that had been levied against Sias by an ex-lover.

He declined comment on the indictment Wednesday.

