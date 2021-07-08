Residents on Talahi Island cleaning up damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

TALAHI ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents on Talahi Island spent the better part of their morning cleaning up debris left over from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Residents say they went to bed with no power and woke up with it still out. It’s cleaned up now, but it was all because of a massive tree that fell over, knocking down a power line.

Residents on Falligant Avenue woke up to a tree that crashed down and landed right on top of the power line. Residents say the power was knocked out around 11:00 Wednesday night.

“I didn’t really think that it was that windy. Looking at the mess, I realized it was more windy than I thought,” said resident Serena Nasworthy.

Crews were out Thursday morning cutting up the tree and repairing the power lines. But it didn’t stop there. One resident sent us photos of a backyard fence knocked over and a tree uprooted.

“The rain was torrential. That’s mostly what I heard. There was one huge crash of lightning and thunder.”

The loud crash Nasworthy says she heard was her neighbor’s car that had been struck by lightning.

Serena Nasworthy has lived on Talahi Island for more than 50 years and has been through her fair share of storms. She says she made sure she was prepared, especially to lose electricity.

“I sorta counted on no electricity and I thought well I’ve got everything that I have to have, my animals are safe and we’re dry.”

She says she’s left cleaning up small limbs and debris in her yard.

“One of my neighbors said this morning, this is the day I have the love, hate relationship with my trees. I said, the hate part of it is today right? She said ya!”

Nasworthy says she’s thankful for the crews out working to clean up and reminds people to stay prepared and cautious for the remainder of hurricane season.

“Stay aware, watch the news, see where the hurricane is, what it’s going to do and make your decisions based on that.”

Around noon Thursday morning, all of the power had been restored in the neighborhood.

