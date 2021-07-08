Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Governor Kemp declares State of Emergency
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency ahead of Elsa’s landfall
The South Carolina Lowcountry is preparing for Hurricane Elsa.
S.C. Lowcountry preparing for Elsa

Latest News

Georgia power truck
More than 10,000 power outages reported across the Coastal Empire
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 30,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry