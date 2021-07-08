Sky Cams
Savanna Police Chief gives mid-year safety update to City Council

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council members got a mid-year safety update from Police Chief Roy Minter at Thursday’s council workshop.

The Chief highlighted everything from anti-violence initiatives, to recruiting and retention for the department.

It was a mixed bag of reactions from council when it came to the Chiefs presentation, especially when it came to the efforts to control gun violence in Savannah and recruiting and retention for the police department.

Some of the numbers we saw right off the bat were part one crime numbers for things like robberies, assaults and theft, which have increased from this time last year. On the flip side, other part one crimes like homicides, rapes and assaults with guns in domestic situations are down. Chief Minter also highlighted proactive strategies like Savannah Impact Program, which will soon be back.

“We’re having to rebuild the entire program. We talked about the fact that bringing back Savannah Impact is not as easy as waking in the room and flipping a light switch and saying Savannah Impact is back up and running,” said Chief Minter.

SPD is also bringing back the Police Athletic League, which could start in about a month. When it comes to gun violence, Chief Minter noted Savannah isn’t unique to the issue and struggles with those crimes. But Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter pushed back, saying her interest isn’t in what’s going on in other communities, and that different priorities could make a dent in the problem.

“We have the resources to eradicate this. We have the resources to reduce this. We have the resources to stop this. We just need the political will to allocate the resources in the direction of community policing programming and satisfying some of these social issues that’s related to poverty,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

With regard to officer staffing, SPD has 49 vacancies and 25 officers in training.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

