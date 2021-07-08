Sky Cams
Savannah Surfaces Announces New Vendor, Ann Sacks

A nationally recognized brand
(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Surfaces is proud to announce the addition of Ann Sacks to our showroom floor.

“We’re thrilled to be able to introduce the Ann Sacks line to our designers, architects, and homeowners. This high design, nationally recognized brand has interior tile to compliment any home with its diverse range of colors, textures and finishes” says Jessica Cheek, Interiors Sales Manager.

The Ann Sacks collection will be on display at Savannah Surfaces’ showroom. They ask that all customers make an appointment with their interior tile team to ensure optimal service.

Savannah Surfaces offers a boutique showroom experience where residential clients and design and building professionals alike can explore exceptional products and discover materials that will best fulfill their design vision. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff guides each customer through the process to insure a positive experience with an extraordinary outcome.

