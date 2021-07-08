Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Social media fame could pay for Savannah Bananas players

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have more followers on social media than most Major League Baseball teams, and that could turn out to be a home run for these players.

With the name, image and likeness legislation taking effect on July 1, student-athletes can now profit off their talents while in college. And Banana players are collegiate players.

For a player like Ty Jackson, a freshman from East Georgia State College who has gone viral online and even found himself on ESPN this season, this summer could be a big opportunity to score some deals moving forward.

“I have like, kind of a lot of followers on TikTok. So, I don’t know, if I could like do that and make some money of TikTok. I think it would be extremely helpful for me and my family, but you know, whatever happens, happens. I’m playing baseball. I’ve had people come up to me at random spots and be like, ‘hey, are you the kid on Savannah Bananas TikTok on ESPN?’ I’m like, ‘yeah! that’s me!’ and I don’t know, I love it,” Jackson said.

The Bananas have just three losses, sitting atop the Coastal Plain League standings.

Jackson says he thinks this could be the new wave of baseball, where you can have the most fun, and the most wins.

Jackson and the Bananas look to pick up win number 25 Thursday night against their rival the Macon Bacon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More power lines and trees down on 16th Street in downtown Port Royal, S.C.
PHOTOS: Elsa’s impact on Ga., S.C.
WATCH: Coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to leave the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Rainy First Alert Weather Day.
Tropical Storm Elsa now in Georgia
(Source: Pixabay)
Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.
Georgia power truck
Thousands still without power across the Coastal Empire

Latest News

Social media fame could pay for Savannah Bananas players
Social media fame could pay for Savannah Bananas players
Demetris Robertson scores a TD against Austin Peay in the 2018 season opener.
Former Savannah Christian star leaving UGA for Auburn
Gene Siller
Police identify 3 men found shot to death at Georgia golf course
Memorial Day announced the hire of Emon Grayson as the school's new head girls basketball coach.
Memorial Day tabs Grayson as girls basketball coach