Social media fame could pay for Savannah Bananas players

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have more followers on social media than most Major League Baseball teams, and that could turn out to be a home run for these players.

With the name, image and likeness legislation taking effect on July 1, student-athletes can now profit off their talents while in college. And Banana players are collegiate players.

For a player like Ty Jackson, a freshman from East Georgia State College who has gone viral online and even found himself on ESPN this season, this summer could be a big opportunity to score some deals moving forward.

“I have like, kind of a lot of followers on TikTok. So, I don’t know, if I could like do that and make some money of TikTok. I think it would be extremely helpful for me and my family, but you know, whatever happens, happens. I’m playing baseball. I’ve had people come up to me at random spots and be like, ‘hey, are you the kid on Savannah Bananas TikTok on ESPN?’ I’m like, ‘yeah! that’s me!’ and I don’t know, I love it,” Jackson said.

The Bananas have just three losses, sitting atop the Coastal Plain League standings.

Jackson says he thinks this could be the new wave of baseball, where you can have the most fun, and the most wins.

Jackson and the Bananas look to pick up win number 25 Thursday night against their rival the Macon Bacon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.