THURSDAY | Elsa moves on, chance of scattered storms lingers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -This morning will continue to be breezy as Tropical Storm Elsa pulls away from our area. Winds will gust between 25 to 35 MPH, especially across the Lowcountry, into the 7 a.m. hour.

Be careful navigating roadways, downed trees and high water spots may create obstacles during your morning commute.

The sky continues to clear from southwest, to northeast, and I think there will be some sunshine today mixed in with the clouds. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by non; peaking in the upper 80s to right at 90°, or so, in many spots between 2 and 4 p.m.

Afternoon warmth gives way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms are forecast to develop inland and moves east, towards the coastline, through the day. A couple storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain diminishes this evening and tonight is forecast to be mostly dry.

We wake up to warm, humid, but dry weather Friday morning. However, the same pattern repeats itself Friday. Scattered storms develop around mid-afternoon inland as temperatures approach 90°. Scattered storms slide towards the coastline through the late afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may become strong with gusty winds.

The forecast features more scattered downpours and seasonably hot weather this weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

