Tybee City Council to discuss emergency services partnership, beach benches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island City Council meeting on Thursday has several important topics on the agenda.

Two of the big talkers are a potential deal with Chatham Emergency Services to oversee the fire department for a few months and possibly new beach benches.

In just a few hours, council will gather at the public safety building. City Manager Shawn Gillen says he’s not sure if action will be taken Thursday night, but they will be discussing solutions for both of these topics.

Over the last few months, residents on the Island have voiced concern about the removal of the benches from several crossovers that were recently repaired. City Manager Shawn Gillen says the current permit they have with the DNR does not allow the pylons the benches sit on to be wider than 6 feet. This is for the protection of the dunes.

Residents have asked the city to get a new permit to fix that.

At Thursday’s meeting, Gillen says the council will talk about the process of getting a new permit, but he’s not sure it’ll be voted on or not. If it does and it gets passed, Gillen says there’s still an extensive process.

“If council wishes to do that we’ll start the process of getting the information gathered, surveys and things like that and get it turned into the DNR. We’ll then see when and where that would be put in front of their board,” Gillen said.

Also on the table is a discussion about a 90-day deal with Chatham Emergency Services for them to fill leadership positions for the fire department in light of the fire chief’s resignation. Gillen says right now members of the Tybee Fire Department are stepping up to oversee the day-to-day.

He says tonight the council will also talk about hiring for the chief position and getting the process started.

“What we’re looking for is providing the best public safety we can in the short run and long run. With the circumstances we’re in right now, it’s not the best. So, we need to get someone in, a command structure in place, in the fire department get some leadership down there in the short run at a minimum,” Gillen said.

Gillen says the council plans to talk about whether Chatham Emergency Services will also oversee the lifeguard staff.

