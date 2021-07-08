Woman charged with kidnapping twins, shooting mother indicted by grand jury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman charged with kidnapping two babies and shooting their mother has now been indicted by a grand jury.

This all happened on 36th street in Savannah back in May.

Police say two 6-week-old babies were taken and their mother was shot and seriously injured. The suspect was eventually arrested the same day in Rincon where the twins were also found safe.

Angela Montgomery was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Montgomery was originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Instead, we learned she was indicted just two days ago by a grand jury on all the charges she faces.

Montgomery was denied bond during a hearing back in May. It was at that hearing that we learned from the testimony of a Savannah Police violent crimes detective that the meeting between Montgomery and the victim, Gabrielle Rodgers, was arranged over a new moms group on social media.

Police say Montgomery went to the home where Rodgers and her twin infants were on northeast 36th street, shot Rodgers multiple times, and left with the twins. Police later tracked Montgomery to her home in Rincon, where SWAT members found the infant boys safe inside the home, and Montgomery in a closet. Also in that closet with Montgomery was a gun matching the caliber police say was used to shoot Rodgers.

The detective also testified at the bond hearing that Montgomery initially told police she was watching the twins for a relative, eventually changing the story to say they were hers. At the time of the bond hearing, the public defender representing Montgomery said she may benefit from a mental health evaluation and treatment.

One good bit of info we got Thursday from Gabby Rodgers’ sister, she says Gabby is doing well and that she’s starting to get her glow back. Her sister added Gabby is the definition of a fighter.

