Bryan Co. Animal Shelter at capacity

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Animal shelters have not escaped pandemic-era trends.

Bryan County Animal Control has been having a tough time getting animals to their fur-ever homes.

Bryan County Animal Control only has one kennel open right now. They said that part of this is because it’s kitten and puppy season. They say they’ve been pushing their capacity limits, but still finding homes for any animal that comes through their doors.

There hasn’t been much downtime for many animal shelters in the Coastal Empire. The past few months haven’t been normal, especially in Bryan County.

“May and June were the biggest influx. Kittens all over the place. Puppies all over the place.”

They call it kitten and puppy season.

“That’s really our main influx. Dogs that aren’t sprayed and neutered or just people don’t, either they don’t do it or when they do decide to do it their cat and dog gets out and they come home and they come home pregnant,” said Laura Lewis, Bryan County Animal Control Coordinator.

But Bryan County Animal Control says the pandemic could also be playing a role in the numbers they’re seeing.

“Some people are going back to work and they feel guilty that they’re not able to stay home with them like they wanted to, but when you come home from work they’re there.”

So the shelter relies on help from neighboring rescues when they’re running out of space.

“We take them in and we do the best we can with what we have. We call our rescues and say hey, can you help us? We’re taking in extra animals.”

Although each week throws them a new challenge they say they remain patient.

“It really has just been a waiting game.”

Until each animal has a home.

Bryan County Animal Control says their doors are always open and their always looking for foster commitments to work with their rescues.

